August 4, 1939 - Thursday, February 13, 2020 Cynthia Stanley LaCharite Davis, 80, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Arthur Davis. Born on August 4, 1939, in Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Stanley and Ouida Ayres Stanley. Cynthia is survived by daughters, Sarah Miller and Danielle LaCharite; her companion, James Wilson; and two grandchildren, Kylie and Jacob Miller. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to Cynthia's favorite charities, Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, https://www.rockfishwildlifesanctuary.org/, Augusta Dog Adoptions, http://www.augustadogadoptions.org/, or Cat's Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley, https://www.catscradleva.org/. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.

