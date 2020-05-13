Evelyn Katherine (Moreman) Dean Evelyn Katherine (Moreman) Dean, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah House. She was born in Waynesboro, on September 9, 1946, a daughter of the late Albert and Birdie (Brown) Moreman. Evelyn worked as a beautician for over 30 years. She greatly enjoyed taking care of her horses and other pets. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Clifton A. Dean Jr.; brother, Tommy Moreman; as well as extended family and friends. Following Evelyn's wishes, there will be no services conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your local animal shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.