Our Sweet Susan Renee (Cosby) Dillow, entered heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Christopher L. Dillow. A graduate of Waynesboro High School (1977), she attended Virginia Tech and holds a degree from Eastern Mennonite University. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her cherished daughter, Christiana Renee Dillow; her brother, Randy (Ramona) Cosby and his children and grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Curtis (Kathy) Dillow and their children and grandchildren. She leaves behind special cousins and dear friends whose families became her own. She appreciated God's blessings all the seasons of her life and she treasured the years spent with family and friends. She was a devoted employee of both the Augusta County school system and Augusta Health. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years, served on the diaconate and taught Sunday school to the children. It gave her heart great joy to care for others. Her husband and daughter would like to honor and show appreciation to all of the staff at Augusta Health and University of Virginia Medical Center who helped endlessly to care for and guide her through this journey with cancer. We are so thankful for the love and adoration they bestowed upon her. She is now resting with the Lord, healed and whole. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Augusta Memorial Park and a memorial service celebrating her life will be had at a later date open to all who loved her.
