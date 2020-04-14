Robert Lee Douglas, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1950, a son of the late John Mack and Helen (Neimeyer) Douglas. Robert attended Fishersville Baptist Church and was employed by Crosby Trucking at the time of his death. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Barbara (Hyden) Douglas; a son, Anthony Hyden; daughter, Christina Hyden; three grandchildren, Dakota Painter, Ethan Painter, Christian Hyden; and two great-grandchildren, Aurora Painter and Addalee Painter. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
