March 14, 1954 - June 4, 2020 Stephen Manley Dowdy, 66, husband of Nancy (Marion) Dowdy, of 31 Jenna Lane, Fishersville, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Charlottesville. Mr. Dowdy was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on March 14, 1954, a son of the late Clyde W. and Nellie (Manley) Dowdy. Stephen was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro and was the owner of Warehouse Solutions, Inc. Surviving in addition to his wife of 46 years is a daughter, Keri Dowdy Wilfong and her husband, Kenneth of Grottoes; two brothers, James T. Dowdy and his wife, Sherry of Virginia Beach and Louis W. Dowdy of Petersburg; two grandsons, Jaxon and Nicolaus Wilfong; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163 or the Waynesboro High School Booster Club, P.O. Box 37, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Nancy, I am so sorry, knowing how much you and the children will miss this remarkable man. Steve was truly one of the "good guys." He was always kind and even-tempered. He was a great competitor, and always a good sport in the process. I treasure many memories of Steve from baseball. I pray that you and the children grieve well, and that God carries you through this difficult time.
