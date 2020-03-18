Homer "Buddy" Kennedy Dulaney, 83, of Afton, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. He was born July 27, 1936, a son of the late Homer Lewis and Stella (Powell) Dulaney. Buddy graduated from Bridgewater College in 1961, with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He served as president of his class in both his sophomore and senior classes. Following graduation, he served with the Virginia National Guard. He worked for and retired from General Electric/Genicom facility with 33 years of service as a computer programmer and as manager of computer operations. Following his retirement, he made the commitment to serve his community full-time. He was a faithful member of Rodes United Methodist Church where he served on many church related organizations. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and provided support to numerous members of the community in need. Buddy's smile and endless kindness will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Louise Burnett and husband, Hubert Burnett, Arlene Kyger and husband, Robert Kyger; and stepson, Mark Small. Survivors include his wife, Audrey Dulaney; daughters, Denise Dulaney of Charlottesville, and Sharon Valentine of Arlington; nieces, Pat White and husband, Tom, of Williamsburg and their daughter, Christinia Toutges and husband, James and their son, Hunter, of North Carolina; niece, Shirley Kyger of Earlysville; nephew, Steve Burnett of Advance Mills; stepson, Melvin C. Small Jr. of Staunton; and step grandchildren, Brian Small, Nichole Cobb and husband, Adam and their children, Summer and Tanner. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, with the Rev. Lowell Petry and the Rev. Lance King officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rodes United Methodist Church, Afton. Family and friends may sign the guest book and view from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, and Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rodes United Methodist Church, 256 Avon Road, Afton, Va. or the American Alzheimers Association, 225 N Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Waynesboro declares local emergency over COVID-19
-
Augusta Health prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak
-
Stuarts Draft man charged in Waynesboro murder takes plea deal
-
Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County courts suspending normal operations for 21 days
-
Crimora man stabbed, charged with malicious wounding
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.