Daniel Winston Durrett, 85, of Lyndhurst, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. For those desiring to leave online condolences, sign the register book, please visit Reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Durrett, Daniel Winston
