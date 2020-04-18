Hunter (Buck) Earhart Hunter (Buck) Eugene Earhart, 74, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Buck was born in Lexington, Va., on June 9, 1945, to the late Hunter Eugene and Ruth Frances (Humphries) Earhart. He was a member of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church. Hunter enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Stuarts Draft Golf Association, a member of the Ruritan club and loved UVA sports in person and on TV. He retired from Hollister after 20 years of service. He worked as a driver for the Augusta Co. Public Schools. Surviving Buck is his wife of 53 years Judith; son, Gene Earhart; daughter, Lisa Earhart; sisters, Faye Dickerson and husband, Harold of Waynesboro, Doris A. Earhart of Lake of the Woods; an aunt, Dorothy R. Clayton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Home Health and Wound Care Clinic of the Augusta Health Foundation at www.augustahealth.com/foundation. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
