Jeffery Scott East, 50, of Crimora, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born in Waynesboro, on December 10, 1969, a son of Carl Frederick and Catherine Lee (Wade) East, of Staunton. Jeff was the owner and operator of East Contractors, LLC. He founded Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel in 1987. He attended Fort Defiance High School, and was a member of the graduating class of 1987. He was united in marriage to April Renae (Easter) East on September 11, 1998. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, are his daughters, Kayla Shifflett and husband, Eric, of Verona, and Hannah Hudnall of Verona; his sons, Jeffry East of Crimora, and Samuel East of Crimora; and two brothers, Stephen East and wife, Jackie, of Mt. Sidney, and Lee East of Verona. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Grayson Shifflett and Gavin Shifflett; nieces, Brianna Powell, Savannah East, Brittany Merrell, and Kristan East; and nephews, Shawn East, Tyler East, Bradley Curry, and Justin East He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel East. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel with C.J. Carter and Fred East officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memory Gardens in Staunton. The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
East, Jeffery Scott
Service information
Feb 2
visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes Location
201 Dogwood Avenue
Grottoes, VA 24441
Feb 3
funeral service
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel
32 Summit Church Road
Mount Crawford, VA 22841
