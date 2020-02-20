Frederick "Danny" Eaves, 57, of Waynesboro, and husband of Sylvia (Blair) Eaves departed this life on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 11, 1962, in Waynesboro, to the late Frances Eaves and Thomas Perry. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Public viewing will be an hour prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends anytime at the residence. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
