Mrs. Virginia Davis Edwards, 93, died in Staunton Va. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia, a concert pianist, was born in Syracuse, New York, and lived in Huntington, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, Chicago and Evanston, Illinois and San Francisco, California, before moving to the Waynesboro area in 1968. She received her B.A. degree in Music with high honors from Marshall University and her Master's Degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Virginia did work on a Ph.D. in Musicology at both the University of Chicago and the University of California at Berkley. In addition to her concert career, she taught private lessons to both piano and voice students and served for many years as the pianist at the Waynesboro Unitarian Church. Virginia was the daughter of the late Dr. Leslie M. Davis and Elsie Gannon Davis. She was preceded in death by her late husband, William B. Edwards. Her survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. James L. Davis and Gail Crider of Nashville, Tennessee; her nephew and his wife, Neal and Trina Davis of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Due to the Corona virus guidelines, all services will be private. Contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the Waynesboro Unitarian Church.
