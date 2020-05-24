October 13, 1913 - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 George W. Ellinger of Greenwood, Va., died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 106. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters, Meta Witt, Winnie Louhoff, Algie Niedermayer, and Bessie Nunn; brothers-in-law "Brother" Dowell, Arthur Nunn, and Charlie Niedermayer; nieces, Winnie Hope Louhoff, Joanne Whitaker, and Betty Gavin; and nephews, Charles Witt and William Nunn. Also preceding them was one of George and Louise's dearest friends, Mary Alice Simms, who watched over them as they grew older. She was their angel here on Earth. George is survived by his nephew, George Niedermayer; niece, Polly Dobbins; sister-in-law, Joyce Booker; cousins, EO and Betty Woodson; and many close friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville for their care of George. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Bread Fund, P.O. Box 38, Greenwood, VA 22943, or to Legacy Hospice, via the CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
