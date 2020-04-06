Steven Wayne Estes, 62, of Waynesboro, entered into rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born and raised in Waynesboro and was a lifelong hunter and carpenter. He enjoyed softball, racing, and was known to many as Stevie, Big Pop, Pops, Paw Paw, and Big E. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia (Cash) Mawyer and Leo Hoover Estes; and sister, Sharon Keys. Steven is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah (Campbell) Estes; one son, JR Estes (Sammye Jo) of Cave City, Ky.; one daughter, April Estes of Waynesboro; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Miken, Major and Madden Estes, all of Cave City, Ky., Christian, Alaya, Cheyenne, and Natalya Moreno-Loya, all of Waynesboro; five siblings, Darrell Estes, Mike Estes, Karen Campbell, Donna Wood, Tammy Gordiano; and several nieces and nephews. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
