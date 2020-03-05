Scott Alan Felts 02/02/1979 - Sunday, March 1, 2020 Scott Alan Felts, age 41, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1979, in Waynesboro, Va., and was a graduate of Stuarts Draft High School. He attended Bridge Christian Church in Fishersville and was a volunteer at Summit Square in Waynesboro. He was an avid fly fisherman, enjoyed playing golf, a talented cook, and was a history buff and collector. He loved his family and friends dearly. Scott was preceded in death by his father, James Stewart Felts and his grandparents, Jack and Mary Baylor. He is survived by his mother, Jane Baylor Lucas; stepfather, Neil Randall Lucas; stepbrother, Brian Lucas and wife, Sarah Lucas of Greenville; aunts and uncles, Tom and Ellen Brannock of Stuarts Draft and Jack and Elizabeth Meredith of Virginia Beach; cousins, Heather Reams and husband, Matthew Reams of New Hope, Erin Tinaro and husband, Philip Tinaro of Virginia Beach, and Kelly Meredith of Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
