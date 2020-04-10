Eleanor "Jane" Bodkin Ferguson-Clamp, widow of the late Charles Raymond Ferguson and the late David Thomas Clamp, and beloved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Ruth Swisher, went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. Jane was born on December 2, 1926, to William Henry and Mary Johnston Bodkin in Uniontown, Pa. and had four siblings. Before and upon her retirement from Federal Government Service in 1979, (all of her service was with the Civil Aeronautics Board), she traveled worldwide with Toastmistresses, was a member of Waynesboro's Women's Club, a registered parliamentarian, and a volunteer with the Augusta Free Clinic. Her walk with the Lord included Sunday school classes at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro and First Baptist Church in Staunton and she looked forward to each Sunday to be in church with the Lord and her church family. Although there were no children, she considered her 14 nieces and nephews as being their surrogate mother. There are also numerous grand nieces and nephews and several great grandchildren. The family is grateful for the loving and kind care of the staff at The Legacy and The Legacy Hospice. There will be a private graveside service and a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church building fund. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
