William "Buddy" E. Ferrell Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Royal Care, Staunton, Va. He was born January 20, 1925 in Bluefield, W.Va., the only son of William E. and Ethel M. Ferrell, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jeannette B. Ferrell and an older sister, Eloise Ferrell Davis. He was a graduate of Beaver High School in Bluefield, W.Va. and Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va. His World War II military service was with the 8th United States Army Air Corps, 379th Bomb group based in Kimbolton, England. From there he flew 35 combat missions on B-17 bombers over Germany as a Radio Operator/Gunner. He received numerous citations among which is the Air Medal with Oak Leaf cluster. Later he served with the USAF Auxiliary (Civil Air Patrol) as a 1st Lieutenant. He was employed in Waynesboro, Va. at General Electric Co. from January 1955 to 1983 and with Genicom (G.E.'s successor) until his retirement in 1985. Buddy and his wife, Jeannette, moved from Waynesboro to the Stuarts Draft Retirement Village in April 2011. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, Va. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.