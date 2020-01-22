G. Payne Fisher Jr., 88, widower of Edith Virginia "Edie" (Mynes) Fisher, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Fisher was born in Alleghany County on January 23, 1931, the son of the late Gratton P. and Isabelle (Mathney) Fisher. Payne was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Marines. He enjoyed hunting, bluegrass and old country music, as well as spending time telling stories with old friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by a son, Leonard H. Moran and a brother, Harold Fisher. Surviving are four sons, G. P. Fisher III and his wife, Deana of Staunton, Todd Phillips and his fiancé, Debbie Williams of Hermitage, Dale Phillips of Stuarts Draft, and Ronald Phillips and his wife, Peggy of South Carolina; a daughter, Christy Dawn Fisher of Staunton; a sister, Jane C. Hobson of Hot Springs; nine grandchildren, Scott Phillips, Jennifer Cary, Ronnie Hurt, Mikie Phillips, Brittany Fisher, Brandon Phillips, Rodney Hurt, Kaela Phillips, Logan Fisher; and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Third Presbyterian Church, 1313 Barterbrook Road, Staunton. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Third Presbyterian Church by Pastor Jacob Singleton. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be special friends and family. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401 is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Fisher Jr., G. Payne
To plant a tree in memory of G. Fisher, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.