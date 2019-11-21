Charlotte Dee Fisher, 60, entered eternal peace on November 14, 2019, at her home. Charlotte was born on October 14, 1959, in Waynesboro, the second daughter of George Henry Fisher Jr. and Emma Lou Truslow Fisher. Charlotte was a lifelong resident of Augusta County. She grew up in Dooms and at the time of her death resided in Crimora. Charlotte attended Wilson Memorial High School and was a member of Midway Bible Baptist Church. Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, a daughter, Kristy Renee Liptrap, her brothers, George Robert Fisher and Owen Lamb Fisher, and a sister, Cindy Lou Tidd. Charlotte is survived by her mother of Dooms; a daughter, Melinda Lou Tyree and Jason of Verona; and a sister, Mary Ann Fisher Lam and Jeff Bennett of Waynesboro. She leaves behind seven grandchildren that she absolutely adored, Deryck J. Smith, Garrett A. Liptrap, Lyrick A. Fisher, Kadyn E. Liptrap, Ashlynn P. Childs, Isabella R. Childs, and Jason C. Tyree Jr. Charlotte is also survived by her uncles, Daniel Truslow Sr. and Paul Fisher Sr.; and aunts, Malinda Stinesprings and Cheri Cleveland. She leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Many knew Charlotte to be an outspoken firecracker with a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren. Most recently she enjoyed spending time with her mother crocheting afghans to donate to the cancer center. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Richard Owen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and at other times at her daughter's residence at 69 Riverside Ave., Verona, Va. Those attending the service are welcome to come dressed as you are like Charlotte would have wanted. Per her wishes, Charlotte will be cremated prior to her services. Family and friends may share their memories at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
