Harvey Lynn Fitzgerald, 66, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville. Born on December 17, 1953, in Staunton, he was the son of the late Robert Ralph and Bertha Harris Fitzgerald. He attended Waynesboro High School and graduated in 1974. Prior to becoming disabled in 2008, he was employed by Lofton Manufacturing and later NIBCO where he worked for many years. Harvey was a member of the Moose Lodge #1309. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Neal Fitzgerald and Robert Ralph "Robbie" Fitzgerald Jr.; maternal grandparents, Earl and Bren (Brooks) Harris; and paternal grandparents, Allen "Toby" and Folcie Painter Fitzgerald. Survivors include his two sisters, Bonnie Glenn and Sylvia Glass, both of Waynesboro; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great nephew. His niece, Lelia Glenn, was his caretaker and helped him with many things. He also leaves behind many friends and other relatives. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Steeles Tavern, Va. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 381105 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family of Harvey wishes to extend our sincere thank you to the Dr.'s, nurses, and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
