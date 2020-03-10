May 17, 1943 - Saturday, March 7, 2020 James "JG" Glenwood Fitzgerald, 76, of Tyro, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. Born May 17, 1943, he was a son of the late Floyd William and Idell Lawhorne Fitzgerald. For over 60 years, James had been a logger as well as a heavy equipment operator, having most recently been employed with Fitzgerald Lumber. He was also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. James had been an avid hunter and enjoyed watching baseball/softball. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, drinking his coffee, and keeping current on the county news by catching up with friends at Mac's Market. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many. He is survived by daughters, Audrey Campbell (Donnie) of Piney River, and Patricia Thacker (Tony) of Tyro; grandchildren, Wyatt Adams, Brandon Thacker, Jacob Thacker, and Kristi Thacker; stepgrandchildren, Adelaide Goodwin (Conor) and their child, Rowan, and Vincent Campbell; a sister, Thelma Allen (Houston) of Clifford; two special nephews that he thought a lot of and loved, Frank Allen and Jr. Allen; special friends, David Holderman "Fat Boy", BB Hockaday, and JD Pippin, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda "Darlene" Fitzgerald; brothers, Cleveland, Russell, Thomas, John, Roger and Charles; and a sister, Judy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Piney River, VA 22964. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gordmans opens in Waynesboro
-
Police investigating after Staunton shopping center burglarized
-
Waynesboro man sentenced to 51 years in prison for murdering 18-year-old
-
Bluegrass singer returning to her Waynesboro roots for weekend performance
-
Waynesboro High students bringing ‘Grease’ to the stage for first time in a decade
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.