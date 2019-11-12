Henry Ralph Fitzgerald Jr., 71 of Staunton, passed away at 4:31 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 27, 1948, in New York, a son of the late Henry Ralph Sr. and Anna (Vangone) Fitzgerald. Henry was a retired truck driver and loved old cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kaylynn Gardner; his aunt and uncle who raised him, Eugene and Ethie Coffey. Survivors include his wife, Michell Fitzgerald; stepmother, Irene Fitzgerald; son, Hank Fitzgerald; daughters, Tiffany Fitzgerald and Madison Fitzgerald; stepson, Barry Watson; stepdaughters, Emeral Halterman and Jessica Halterman; brother, Russell Coffey; sister, Joan Foster. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
