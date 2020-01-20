Robert Wesley Fitzgerald Jr., 41, beloved husband of Angie (Smith) Fitzgerald, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Please visit www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
