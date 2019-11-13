Thomas J. Foley Jr., 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Cori and Chip Hill. He was born on February 27, 1937, in Bethlehem, Pa., son of the late Thomas Joseph Foley Sr. and Ethel (Krajczer) Foley. Tom was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a comptroller, and was proud to continue his accounting career through the 2019 tax season. Tom was a beloved Father and Granddad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean Marie Foley. Surviving are his daughters, Patti Mathena (Richard), Cori Hill (Paul "Chip"), and Kristin Foley; grandchildren, Pierce and Paige Mathena, Savannah Hill, and Gracyn McVey (Christopher). The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, by Fr. Rolo Castillo. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Family and friends will gather at Riverview Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. for committal. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 1445 East Rio Road, Ste. 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Hospice of the Shenandoah, Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.