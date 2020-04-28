Lawrence Reynold Folks went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Waynesboro at the age of 93. Lawrence was born September 23, 1926 in Elkins, W.Va. to Lewis W. and Ethel Gear Folks. He served in the United States Army in Italy at the end of World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon returning from war, he married Clarabell Scott. He was employed by Allegheny Lumber Company prior to relocating to Waynesboro in 1964 where he retired from Virginia Metalcrafters after 26 years. He loved gardening, building model railroads, and was known for his creative ingenuity. He was a square dance caller and for years taught square dancing to youth in the community. He was a member of Wayne Hills United Methodist Church and most recently attended Harvest Church International. He was preceded in death three months prior by Clarabell, his wife of 72 years. He was also predeceased by one daughter, Kay Herring, and three brothers. He is survived by his sister, Elsie Carr of Dover, Del.; daughter, Lynda Davis and husband, Browning of Stuarts Draft; four grandchildren, James L Jay and wife, Megan of Roanoke, Kathy Jay Gingerich and husband, Derrick of Stuarts Draft, Stephanie Davis and fiancé, Ken Herz of Stuarts Draft, Amy Herring Showers and husband, Kenton of Waynesboro; as well as five great-grandsons, Cameron Jay, Jayson Gingerich, Ethan Jay, David Showers, and Wyatt Showers; and his beloved dachshund, Tippi. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public service, but a private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, with Pastors Gene and Linda Arey officiating. Memories and condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Church International Christian Center, 535 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Augusta County Teacher of the Year: Stuarts Draft elementary educator recognized for classroom engagement
-
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
-
Augusta County Schools using ‘Bus Brigade’ to help make sure children don't go hungry
-
Lotts, Rosanna Marie
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.