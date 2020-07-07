May 22, 1937 - July 5, 2020 Clifton "Reed" Forbes Jr., 83, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home peacefully with his beloved wife by his side. Born on May 22, 1937, in Stuarts Draft, he was the son of the late Clifton Reed Forbes Sr. and Ernestine Shank Forbes. On June 8, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Janet "Bug" Massey. The two shared a blessed marriage of 64 years together. Reed owned and operated Cliff's Garage in Stuarts Draft from 1970-2005. He was a member of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as a former elder. Reed was a charter member of the Stuarts Draft Golf Association and the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad. He also was a member of the Stuarts Draft Business Association. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, wood working, gardening and golfing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather "Poppy", great-grandfather "Pop Pop", brother, uncle and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tereana Dawn Forbes and a sister, Priscilla Forbes. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his three children, Anthony "Tony" Forbes and wife, Angie, of Stuarts Draft, Lynne Forbes Jones and husband, Scott, of Waynesboro, and Sarah Forbes Kaplan and husband, Greg, of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Eryn Kaplan Stein and husband, Josh, Kathleen Forbes Christie and husband, Andrew, Dr. Mekaela Kaplan Smith and husband, Chase, Tyler Scott Jones, and Tim Scott Jones and wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Vaylor Stein, Skyler Stein, Lucy Jones, and Emmett Jones; sisters, Jennie Mace and husband, Tom, of Roanoke, Brenda Thompson and husband, Paul, of Staunton, and Martha Dunlap and husband, Gary, of Staunton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Goldie and Max Miller of Staunton; and a number of nieces and nephews. Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway. Due to COVID-19, all who plan to attend are asked to wear a facemask and limit your visit to 5-10 minutes due to the limit of 50 people in the building at one time. Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, the family respectfully request that if you or anyone you have been around have been ill within the past two weeks, that you refrain from visiting and pay your respects at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
