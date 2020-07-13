November 15, 1928 - July 11, 2020 Ray Allen "Daddy Ray" Fox, 91, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Accordius Health at Waynesboro. Born on November 15, 1928, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late James Henry and Mary (Critzer) Fox. Ray was a member of Rodes United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Crompton for 38 years and lastly worked at Stanley Furntiure. He will be remembered by those who loved him as someone who could do and fix just about anything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma "Mama Jane" Henderson Fox whom he married on August 14, 1948; three brothers, Leslie (Jimmy) Fox, Robert Fox, and Harry Fox; and sister, Louise Hughes. Survivors include his son, Garry Fox and his wife Patty; granddaughter, Kimi Fox; grandson, Darrin Fox and his wife, Heather; great-granddaughters, Alina Van Oostrom and her husband, Chris and expected great-great-grandchild, and Autumn Fox; great-grandson, Greyson Fox; sister, Effie Critzer; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Rodes United Methodist Church with Pastor Bubba Creedle officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home but friends may visit the family at the home of his son and daughter-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Charlottesville Office, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
