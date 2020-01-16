Lisa Frazier-Davis, 56, of Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1963 in Waynesboro. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Mitchell Frazier and her brother, Jeffrey Wright. Survivors include her mother, Betty Cox; her sons, Mitchell Hutchinson and Lucus Hutchinson and wife, Kim; her daughter, Shanikka Fitzgerald and husband, Clinton; her brother, Bart Frazier and wife, Christy; her grandchildren, Breanna, Joshua, Leahann, Ethan, Logan, Skylar and Hunter Hutchinson and Ayden, Brycen and Colesen Fitzgerald; and her nephew and niece, Damon and Regan Frazier, all of Waynesboro. A Celebration of Life will held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, conducted by Pastor Allen George. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions, with checks made out to the UVA Children's Hospital, and mailed to UVA Children's Hospital, University of Virginia Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773 or if by credit card call the University of Virginia Health Care Foundation at 434-924-8432 and advise them you would like to designate a gift. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Frazier-Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
