V. Pat Freed, 92, a resident of The Meadows, Stuarts Draft, Va., died on Friday April 10, 2020. Pat was born on March 24, 1928, in Stuarts Draft, Va., to Minnie Austin Cash and Alfred Rosen (Dine) Patterson. She was given the name Violet Maxine Patterson but nicknamed "Jimmy" then later "Pat". She was baptized, confirmed and grew up in Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft, Va., and graduated salutatorian from Stuarts Draft High School. She received her Registered Nursing diploma from De Paul Hospital in 1948. Pat worked as an Operating Room Nurse in Waynesboro Community Hospital on Main Street, and retired from the hospital on Oak Avenue in 1983. For over fifty years, Pat and her husband, Rudy, shared their experience, strength and hope of a twelve-step recovery program with others. In 2007, she became a Parish Nurse by completing a faith community-nursing program at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Franklin Rudolph "Rudy" Freed; her sisters, Beulah Priddy, Edith Wiseman, Elsie Muriel Chandler, and Brenda Patterson; and brothers, Wayne, Harry and Glenn Patterson. Surviving are her three sons and their families, Frank Alfred Freed and wife, Linda, their children, Stephanie, Courtney (Tim), and Matthew; Michael Austin Freed and wife, Sheila, and their children, Sarah and Laura; Richard Alan Freed and wife, Kathy and their children, Justin (Michelle) and Kyle (Amanda); and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Dillon, and Macey. She is also survived by one sister, Shirley Berry; sister-in-law, Joyce Patterson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. As were her wishes, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 18 Sophia Grace Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939; St. James Lutheran Church, 320 St. James Road, Fishersville, VA 22939; Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 944, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477; or Al-Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc., 1600 Corporate Landing Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23454-5617. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of The Meadows at Stuarts Draft Retirement Community for their loving care and compassion given to Pat. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
