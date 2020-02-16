Helen Louise (Forsyth) Frye, 77, wife of Ronald Thomas "Ron" Frye of 518 West Frederick Street, Staunton, graduated to Glory surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Frye was born in Augusta County, Virginia, on January 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence Arrington and Margaret Ellen (Coffman) Forsyth. Helen was a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church on the Hill where she served as co-leader of the Special Disciples Class. She was choir director for the Special Olympics Virginia Area 5 for twenty years and past president of the Staunton Lighthouse AGLOW International. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and enjoyed sewing, baking and decorating cakes, crafts, and sharing the Gospel with everyone she came in contact with. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Clara A. "Tootie" (Forsyth) Miller and Margaret Alice (Forsyth) White; and two grandchildren, Paul N. and Jonathan Hudnall. Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-five years, are a son, David B. "Benji" Frye of Staunton; two daughters, Susan F. Roe and her husband, Randy, of Staunton, and Rachel J. Frye of Verona; a brother, Clarence A. Forsyth and his wife, Delores, of Swoope; five grandchildren, Dylan A. Hudnall, Luke A. Hudnall, Devon "Joy" Hudnall, Michael R. Roe, and Sarah A. Roe; a great-granddaughter, Olivia M. Hudnall; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Foursquare Gospel Church on the Hill by Pastor Brandon Williams. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private in Oaklawn Memory Gardens. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
