Richard Gale June 14, 1936 - Thursday, February 27, 2020 Richard Gale, 83, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. He was born in Waynesboro on June 14, 1936, to the late Joseph Gale and the late Katie Perry Gale. Mr. Gale was a member of Central Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy Ann Campbell Gale; daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Berry and her husband, Sam; and a son, Ricky Gale and his wife, Dorcus; grandchildren, Cody Gale, Jacob, Ryan and his wife, Laurie, Seth and Colton Berry; great-grandchildren, Drake, Lily, Zoe, Sabrina and Hunter; sister, Alice Gale Johnson; brothers, Earl Gale and Billy Gale and his wife, Charlsie. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to the Hospice of the Shenandoah and Shenandoah House. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939, conducted by Pastor Tim Hall. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
12:00AM
1775 Goose Creek Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Muzzleloader, uncooperative family: Search warrants reveal new details about death of 12-year-old
-
Two Augusta County residents win big in lottery
-
Three seats now contested in Waynesboro elections
-
Construction begins in Waynesboro's North Park
-
Supreme Court hears arguments on Atlantic Coast Pipeline: Questions arise over distinction of trail versus land
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.