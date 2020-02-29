Richard Gale June 14, 1936 - Thursday, February 27, 2020 Richard Gale, 83, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. He was born in Waynesboro on June 14, 1936, to the late Joseph Gale and the late Katie Perry Gale. Mr. Gale was a member of Central Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy Ann Campbell Gale; daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Berry and her husband, Sam; and a son, Ricky Gale and his wife, Dorcus; grandchildren, Cody Gale, Jacob, Ryan and his wife, Laurie, Seth and Colton Berry; great-grandchildren, Drake, Lily, Zoe, Sabrina and Hunter; sister, Alice Gale Johnson; brothers, Earl Gale and Billy Gale and his wife, Charlsie. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to the Hospice of the Shenandoah and Shenandoah House. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939, conducted by Pastor Tim Hall. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
1:00PM
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Mar 3
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
12:00AM
Augusta Memorial Park,
1775 Goose Creek Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
