February 18, 1944 - Friday, March 13, 2020 Robert Shaw Geigle, age 76, of Fishersville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1944 in New York and was the son of John Frederick and Rhoda (Shaw) Geigle. Robert lived in Oregon where he worked as a firefighter for many years. He also worked as a car detailer in the area. He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, John Geigle; and his sister, Joan Acosta. He is survived by his life partner, Virginia Knighting; his son, Robert Geigle of Palmerton, Pa.; daughter, Alicia Geigle of N.J.; stepdaughter, Dawn Davanzo of N.J.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Loubet; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, VA 22939. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home are serving the family. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
