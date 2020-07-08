April 7, 1943 - July 4, 2020 Irving Amos Glenn, 77, of Hazel Green, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Huntsville, Alabama. Amos was born in Rockingham County, Va. to Stanley and Edna (Hensley) Glenn on April 7, 1943. He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was attached to the air wing of aircraft being deployed on many aircraft carriers and other smaller ships that were on six-month cruises. He finished his naval career teaching jet mechanic school at Millington, Tenn. and retired to the Huntsville area in 1988. Amos was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife for 42 years, Trudy Glenn; children, Shelly (Kenny) Hall, Tonya (Rick) Mutherspaw, Erica (Todd) Hochberger, and John (Lori) Glenn; siblings, John Carroll Glenn, Gwendolyn Faye Lawson, Viktoria Glenn, Mark Glenn, and Gail Eppard; and four grandchildren. The family will have a service in Virginia at a later date. Berryhill Funeral Home & Crematory 2305 Memorial Parkway NW Huntsville, AL 35810 (256) 536-9197 www.berryhillfh.com/obituary/irving-glenn
