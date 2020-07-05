March 15, 1928 - July 2, 2020 Dawn Kathryn Glick, 92, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born in Rockingham County, on March 15, 1928, the daughter of the late William F. and Elsye (Wine) Glick. Dawn retired from teaching for Waynesboro City Schools in 1989 after over 40 years. She was a member of the Harrisonburg First Presbyterian Church. Dawn earned her Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater College. She is also survived by cousins, E Ray Wine and wife, Edna, and Lela Southard and numerous other cousins. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Scott Thayer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Heritage Museum, 382 High Street, Dayton, VA 22821 or Harrisonburg First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.