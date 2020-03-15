Glenn Elwood Gochenour, 100, formerly of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Waynesboro Manor. He was born on December 5, 1919, a son of the late John Ethelbert Monroe Gochenour and Josephine Virginia (Stogdale) Gochenour. Glenn was a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren and retired after 41 years of service with DuPont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of their children, Betty Lois Frye; son, Michael Elwood Gochenour, as well as 12 siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Vickie G. Wood of Manassas; son, Glenn David Gochenour of Weed, Calif.; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Paul LaProvette officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank a special great-niece, Sandra Beadles for scheduling his appointments and taking him to the doctor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Dr., Fishersville, VA 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
