March 18, 1927 - Saturday, April 4, 2020 Lorene Painter Grant, 93, of Waynesboro, passed away, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg. She was born March 18, 1927 in Roanoke, daughter of the late Maynard Shields Painter and Emma Barber Painter Redman. Lorene was a member of First Baptist Church, Waynesboro. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, who raised her, Robert Newton Painter and Lillie Mae Painter; her husband, Mark W. Grant Sr.; her son, Mark W. Grant Jr.; her grandson, Brian Keith Grant; one sister; and seven brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Pamela G. Jameson and husband, Wayne of Mt. Solon; two grandchildren, Candace R. Wise and S. Joel Brown; five great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park conducted by The Reverend Karen Burke. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
