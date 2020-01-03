Thomas Richard Gray, 71 years old, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland, attending the Pittsburg Steelers game with his son-in-law, David. Tom was born in Cambria County, Pa. on December 14, 1948, to the late Thelma (Barnes) Gray and Carl E Gray of Moss Creek, Pa. He moved to Virginia in 1969 after graduating from Pittsburgh Technical College with an engineer degree. He was employed at Northrop Grumman where he retired in 2008. He enjoyed competition shooting and was an active member of the Shenandoah Valley Rifle and Pistol Club in Harrisonburg for over 50 years, The Stonewall Rifle and Pistol Club, and The Piedmont Sportsman's Club in Gordonsville, Va. He also enjoyed going to his hunting camp in Pa., restoring his 1955 Chevy Convertible, Helping his many friends with their projects, riding his Harley, traveling and having unusual adventures with his wife. He loved spending time with his family and attending his granddaughters soccer and grandson's baseball games. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Hutchinson Gray of 30 years; his three daughters, Laura Gray of Fredrick Md., Summer Kelso Piller with her husband, David of Fishersville, Amber Kelso Wagner with her husband, Mike of Verona; and a son, Stephen Gray with his wife, Amy of Hastings Pa.; grandchildren, Kendall, Carley, Avery, Jackson and Destiny; his sisters, Bonnie Bardelang and Paula Jo Kline and husband, Greg all of Moss Creek, Pa.; and brother, Carl (Punk) Gray with wife, Sandy of Kansas. He also loved and had many nieces and nephews. And many friends he will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bridge Christian Church in Fishersville on Saturday, January 11, 2020, for friends and family starting at 2 p.m. Donations can be made in Toms name to the Izaak Walton League in Harrisonburg, Va. in lieu of flowers.
Gray, Thomas Richard
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
