Paul Gunick, 71, of Stuarts Draft, passed away peacefully at his home with his beloved service dog, Niko and his son, Richard at his side. Paul was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary Gunick formerly of Bloomfield, N.J. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Peggy Roadcap Mize. Paul served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged at the end of his service. He was a retired carpenter, having built many homes in Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and Staunton areas. Paul was an avid fisherman and was well known in the Gwynn's Island area as a summer resident, and loved to fish for Halibut in Alaska. Survivors include his son, Richard Gunick of Haines, Arkansas; his daughter, Julie Capece of Annandale, N.J.; his stepsons, Joey Rodriguez of Dooms and Scott Rodriguez of Crimora; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many. A private family graveside service was held in Calvary United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
