July 5, 1960 - Thursday, March 26, 2020 June Fitzgerald Hailey, age 59, of Crimora, departed for her heavenly home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, unexpectedly surrounded by her girls and Scott. June was born July 5, 1960, the daughter of the late William Brent Fitzgerald and Marie Kirby Fitzgerald. June is survived by two daughters, Denise Tanner and fiancé, Shane Woodson and Mandee McLaughlin; two granddaughters who were the light and loves of her life, Afton Na'Leah and Autumn Nicole; also her lifetime soulmate, Scott Hailey; sister, Lisa Wright and husband, Doug; brother, J.R. Fitzgerald and wife, Julie; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and two great nephews. June medically retired from McKee Foods after 20 years. She was an active member of Glenn Kirk Presbyterian Church. June was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, friend, loving and giving to all. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences will be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. There will be a memorial service at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family requests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in June's name to Glenn Kirk Presbyterian Church.
