May 30, 2020 On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Rosemary Hall, of Stuarts Draft, departed from earth after a long and interesting life, courtesy of her many friends and what Ernest Hemingway called, "The Movable Feast". Her life was made rich by the love and friendship of her late husband, James Hall. Together they produced five fine, responsible children, who in turn brought forth progeny. They always stopped to smell the roses. She is survived by her children, Michael Hall of New York, Stuart Hall of Staunton, Virginia, Kathleen Hall of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Evan Hall of New York, and Shannon Taylor of Augusta County, Virginia. There may be a service at the Unitarian Fellowship of Waynesboro at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made, in Rosemary's memory, to the Lt. Cameron N. Hall, USN Scholarship, Hancock Education Foundation, Post Office Box 819, Hancock, New York 13783. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401
