Betty (Sipe) Hammer August 6, 1933 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Betty Lou (Sipe) Hammer, 86, wife of Roland E. Hammer of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Hammer was born in Rockingham County, Virginia, on Augusta 6, 1933, a daughter of the late Leomer and Evelyn (Fitzgerald) Sipe. Betty retired from G.E. (Genicom) with 41 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother always putting her family's needs before herself. Betty enjoyed gardening her flowers and her coy fish pond. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hammer was preceded in death by five brothers, Floyd Sipe, Carl Sipe, Leonard Sipe, Henry Sipe, and Bobby Sipe; and a sister, Helen Dennison. Surviving in addition to her husband of 69 years, are two sons, Eddie E. Hammer and Pamela of Hermitage and Terry L. Hammer and his wife, JoAnne of Waynesboro; a sister, Ethel Bell of Waynesboro; seven grandchildren, Shane Hammer, Brock Hammer, Amanda Austin, Ian Hammer and his wife, Megan, Chad Hammer and his wife, Meredith, Josh Hammer, Cory Hammer and his wife, Erica; 11 great-grandchildren, Derrick, Blake, Chase, Shawn, Makaylee, Corwin, Levi, Grady, Leighton, Camden, and Porter; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Pastor Heath Spivey. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Camp LIGHT, c/o Creative Works Farm, 107 Creative Works Lane, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory 230 Frontier Drive Staunton VA 24401
