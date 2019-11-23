MIDDLEBROOK, Va. Dennis Eugene Hanger, 77, husband of Jerry Lou (Pulley) Hanger, of Love, and recently of Middlebrook, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 24, 1942, in Augusta County, a son of the late Ernest Linwood "Bud" Jr. and Helen Dew (Root) Hanger. Mr. Hanger was employed by Smith's Transfer and retired from Hershey Chocolate. Dennis was a loving devoted husband and a wonderful loving father. He was a hunter, carpenter, fisherman, and our crocodile Dundee. He was so very loved and will be devastatingly missed. In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters, Sonja K. Hanger and Kimberly D. Fridley (Brian); a step-daughter, Melinda Veilleux (Ron); two sisters, Joan Poole (Billy) and Ruby Curnish; a brother, Glenn Hanger (Lauren); three sisters-in-law, Fay Hanger, Andrea Pulley, and Jenny Pulley; seven grandchildren, Seth Lafon, Kristopher and Summer Brydge, PJ Dietz, Dakota Williams, Maggie and Copper Veilleux; and a great-grandchild, Dixie Mason Brydge. He was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Hanger and a grandson, Tyler Wayne Fix. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Old Providence ARP Church by Pastor Billy Coffey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.