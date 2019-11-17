Raymond Elias Hanger Jr. Raymond Elias Hanger Jr., 84, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Waynesboro on October 5, 1935, a son of the late Raymond Elias Sr. and Louise (Truxell) Hanger. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as an electrician with DuPont until his retirement. Raymond was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro where he volunteered with the church mission trips in foreign countries and locally. He was also an active member of Habitat for Humanity. Raymond loved skiing and served on the ski patrol at Wintergreen for 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working outdoors with his son's business and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Mitchell, David, and Laurie Hanger; sisters, Leona Thompson and Elizabeth Shifflett and brother, Glenn Hanger. Survivors include his loving wife, Velma (Brydge) Hanger; children, Timothy Ray Hanger of Middlebrook and Sheryl Lynn Hanger of Augusta Springs; special "son" Joachim Schuhbauer; grandson, Austin Slade Hanger; brothers, Kenneth Hanger and wife, Judith, of Churchville, Douglas Hanger of Winter Haven, Fla., Howard Hanger and wife, Shirley, of Fishersville; as well as extended family and friends. Following a private family burial, a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, with the Rev. Barrett Owen officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the church mission fund. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to their church family for all their love and support given to Raymond and his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
