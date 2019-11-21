Francis "Frenchie" Taylor Harris, age 81, a resident of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in a local health care facility. Frenchie, as he was affectionately called, was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, the son of the late Ruby Arlene Carey Harris and Rudolph Marshal Harris Sr. His wife, Barbara Kemper Harris and his companion, Patricia Steele also preceded him in death. Frenchie worked in sales and marketing most of his life. He worked for Thiokel Chemical in Waynesboro, Virginia and Turtle Plastics in Millersville, Maryland. He was known for his creativity and he was a gifted craftsman. He was always inventing and received patents on many of his projects. He had an infectious sense of humor and he was known as a forgiving and loving person. Frenchie was a Methodist. Survivors include his brothers, Marshal Harris and his wife, Judy, of Huddleston, Virginia, and Ron Harris and his, wife, Loretta, of Dalton, Georgia; his nieces, Angela Dawn Harris of Atlanta, Georgia, and Shana H. Masengill and her husband, Rob, of Knoxville; his great nieces, Anna Paxton Masengill, Alexis Grace Masengill, and Reagan Karr Masengill; and his special friends, Billy and Sandy Luke, Taylor and Emma Draper, and Savannah Redmer, all of Cleveland, and Theresa and James Bronakoski of Millersville, Maryland. The family will recieve friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. A private family inurnment will be conducted at Augusta Memorial Park. The family would like to say a special thank you to Bradley Health care and Rehab for their excellent care and love they gave Frenchie. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel and the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is incharge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and your memories with the Harris family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com or www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
