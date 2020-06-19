April 1, 1925 - June 17, 2020 Sidney Andrew Harris, 95, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Fishersville. Sidney was born on April 1, 1925, in Staunton. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1943 to 1972, during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Viet Nam Conflict, where he served two tours in Viet Nam, earning him a Bronze Star. He was employed at Wayne-Tex from 1972 to 1988. He was a member Mt. Eagle Baptist Church where he serves as a Deacon, Choir Member, Trustee and Church Clerk and a member of Pocahontas Lodge #7 in Petersburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Flossie L. Harris and his wife, Mely Valerio Harris. He is survived by his children, Sidney Harris Jr., Reny J. Harris, Powhatan (Sarah) Johnson, and Aida V. Holtz; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren and also survived by Doris Johnson. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939, following COVID Restrictions. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. at Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford, Va., on Monday, June 22, 2020, following COVID Restrictions. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors and Masonic Rites. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
11:00AM
1409 Adail Road
Nellysford, VA 22958
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: State police make arrests in Stuarts Draft drive-by shooting
-
Brother charged in accidental shooting death of sister to serve no jail time
-
Man charged with attempted capital murder of Waynesboro officer takes plea deal
-
Baber, Micheal "Mike" Todd
-
Wilson Memorial names Drew Bugden new head football coach
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.