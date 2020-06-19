April 1, 1925 - June 17, 2020 Sidney Andrew Harris, 95, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Fishersville. Sidney was born on April 1, 1925, in Staunton. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1943 to 1972, during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Viet Nam Conflict, where he served two tours in Viet Nam, earning him a Bronze Star. He was employed at Wayne-Tex from 1972 to 1988. He was a member Mt. Eagle Baptist Church where he serves as a Deacon, Choir Member, Trustee and Church Clerk and a member of Pocahontas Lodge #7 in Petersburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Flossie L. Harris and his wife, Mely Valerio Harris. He is survived by his children, Sidney Harris Jr., Reny J. Harris, Powhatan (Sarah) Johnson, and Aida V. Holtz; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren and also survived by Doris Johnson. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939, following COVID Restrictions. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. at Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford, Va., on Monday, June 22, 2020, following COVID Restrictions. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors and Masonic Rites. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sidney Andrew Harris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 21
Visitation
Sunday, June 21, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 22
Graveside Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Eagle Baptist Church
1409 Adail Road
Nellysford, VA 22958
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.