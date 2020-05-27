Frederick Augusta Harvey, 65, formerly of 252 Elkin Circle, Waynesboro, passed away peacefully at Envoy at the Village in Fork Union, Va., on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born September 9, 1954. Fred loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting. His favorite job was working for the City of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, he also held jobs at various establishments. Fred was a true patriot and believed in the American Flag and the American Bald Eagle, which he loved. He's at peace and can soar high on eagle's wings. Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys E. Harvey; and brothers, Richard T. Harvey and Jesse James Harvey. He leaves behind his sister, Judy Harvey Stewart and husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Mary Van Fossen Harvey; nieces, Tammara Harvey Kidd and Kit Kidd, Sandy Harvey Davis and Matthew Davis, and Adina Gaskin and Shana Stewart; great niece, Sophia Crane; and great nephews, Dylan Gaskin and Nicholas Harvey. A funeral service will be held at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Please call the funeral home at 540-949-8383 for service information details. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
