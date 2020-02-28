December 16, 1926 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 VERONA, Va. Elwood Martin Hays Sr., 93, widower of Bertha Elizabeth (Sensabaugh) Hays, of Verona, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab, Fishersville. He was born December 16, 1926, in Vesuvius, a son of the late George C. and Gracie Lena (Hite) Hays. Mr. Hays was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont with 41 and a half years of service. He was a member of Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church, and Verona VFW Post #10826. Elwood was an avid gardener, a devoted family man and the last surviving member of his immediate family. Family members include a son, Elwood "Woody" Hays Jr. (Penny); a daughter, Carol Jean Mitchell (Shan); five grandchildren, Lori Messer (Michael), Kristi West (Jerry), Karah Bunch (Jake), Joshua Mitchell, and Tyler Mitchell; and two special great granddaughters. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Augusta Memorial Park by the Rev. Russell Heinrich. Active pallbearers will be Dale Knott, Kirk Knott, Michael Messer, Joshua Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell, Jeremy Cason Roy Gwin and Jerry West. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home. Our family is very appreciative of the excellent care that Shenandoah Nursing Home gave our father. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net. Henry Funeral Home 1030 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24402

To send flowers to the family of Elwood Hays, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 3
Graveside
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
11:00AM
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elwood's Graveside begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.