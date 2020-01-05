Ruby May Henderson, 105, went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 3, 2020, with the caring staff and Polly Moats, her special roommate at Accordius by her side. She was born on July 12, 1914, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late William Henry and Annie Virginia Snell Cook. She was a homemaker and her talents in needle arts and baking were her gifts to many. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Harmon Henderson and her three children, Harmon, Barbara and Donald. Left to cherish her memories is a nephew, Dale Cook; many friends; and caregivers, Margo and Bill Miller. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday January 6, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church with The Rev. Saylor (Billy) J. Coffey conducting the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 66 Tanbark Drive, Afton, VA 22920.
Henderson, Ruby May
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Henderson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 6
Graveside Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hebron Baptist Church
66 Tanbark Dr
Afton, VA 22920
66 Tanbark Dr
Afton, VA 22920
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Graveside Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.