Rebecca "Becky" White Hendrix, age 84, of Waynesboro, died on July 3, 2020. She was born to the late Walter Elliott White and Bertha Caskey White on December 31, 1935, in Lancaster, S.C. Becky was the youngest of six children. In 1937, when Becky was just a toddler, she lost her father to heart disease. Subsequently, she was raised by her strong mother and five older siblings. Their large, depression era, single parent family may have struggled to make ends meet, but Becky frequently commented on how happy they were. She and her five siblings remained very close throughout the years. Their strong bond and love for each other was easy to see at the numerous family reunions at which they gathered. Becky graduated from Lancaster High School in 1953. She then attended Kings Business College, earning her Associate's degree in business administration. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, Walter Hendrix, and they were married on December 27, 1955. At the end of their honeymoon trip, Walt and Becky drove on to Detroit, Mich., where they set up a home and started out both of their careers working for Chrysler Corporation. Becky spoke fondly of the life-long friends they made while in Detroit. In 1957, the young couple moved back to their beloved southto Camden, S.C., as Walt took a position with Dupont Corporation. Walt and Becky's two sons Mark and Scott were born in Camden, and Becky relished in and excelled at her new role as mother and homemaker. In 1965, Walt took a new position within Dupont and the family moved to Waynesboro, Va. Becky seamlessly managed being a house-wife, Room Mother, Den Mother, Little League volunteer, church volunteer, reluctant camper and canoer, and loving advocate for her boys. She loved living in Waynesboro during the heydays of GE and DuPont and, along with Walt, they developed many close friends through Bridge, volunteer work, parties, Walt's work, the Boys' activities, and, most of all, through church at First Baptist. Becky served First Baptist as a choir member, cook, teacher, member of several committees, and as a Deacon at a time when there were not many women deacons. In addition to her many activities, Becky was also a skilled artisan in quilting, knitting, painting, crafting, and floral design. Just as Becky loved Waynesboro, she also loved her home state of South Carolina. Multiple times each year the family would load up the car and head to Carolina to visit family, vacation at Myrtle Beach, go boating on Lake Wateree and the Catawba River, and just spend time with loved ones. The itinerary always included time spent with her beloved five siblings and their families. Family time was paramount to Becky, and she made sure these trips happened every year, until she was no longer able. Becky was a loving and gracious wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by son, Mark and his wife, Peggy, of Dallas, Texas; son, Scott and his wife, Jolie, of Charlottesville, Va.; grandson, Chris Hendrix of Cambridge, Mass.; grandson, Tim Hendrix of Pasadena, Calif.; granddaughter, Ivy Hendrix Berrey and her husband, John Berrey, of Auburn, Ala.; and granddaughter, Charlotte Hendrix, a recent graduate of Virginia Tech. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Becky was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Walter Hendrix; sister, Mary Carnes; sister, Agnes Yarborough; brother, Elliott White; sister, Dot Montgomery; and brother, Tommy White. Becky had a deep attachment to the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, her dear friends there, and her Christian faith. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, Va. A memorial service for Becky will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Waynesboro.
