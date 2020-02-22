Walter Hazel Hendrix, age 88, of Waynesboro, died on February 21, 2020. He was born to the late Walter Herbert Hendrix and Julia Hinson Hendrix on May 30, 1931, in Heath Springs, S.C. Walt and his two siblings, younger brother, Grady and older sister, Mary Emma, lost their father to pneumonia in 1936 during the great depression when Walt was just 4 years old. Their mother Julia supported and guided the young family through this difficult time. After graduating from Heath Springs High School, Walt served in the U.S. Navy as a machinery repairman-fireman aboard the USS Manchester. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1950, he returned to South Carolina to work as a draftsman and machinist at Dupont. He demonstrated strong mechanical aptitude and his supervisor suggested he leave the trade and enroll in engineering school. Taking this advice, Walt went on to earn a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University, graduating with high honors in 1955. Walt met the love of his life, Rebecca Joan "Becky" White after returning to S.C. from the Navy. They were wed on December 27, 1955, in Lancaster, S.C. The newlyweds moved to Detroit, Mich. where Walt attended the Chrysler Institute and earned an M.S. degree in Automotive Engineering. He then began working at Chrysler as an R&D engineer. During their time in Detroit, Becky also worked at Chrysler. In 1957, Walt took a position with Dupont and the young couple moved to Camden, S.C., where their two sons Mark and Scott were born. In 1965, Walt was transferred to the Waynesboro Dupont Plant and the family moved to Waynesboro, Va. Waynesboro has been Walt and Becky's home for the past 55 years, and Walt has made many contributions to the community during that time. In addition to 37 years of distinguished service at Dupont, Walt's civic contributions include coaching youth sports, leadership and pastoral search positions at the First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, Board Member and Board Member Emeritus for the Dupont Community Credit Union, and various positions in the Waynesboro Rotary Club. Walt was also an accomplished woodworker. The zimbelstern instrument at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro is one of many examples of his fine craftsmanship. Walt was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Becky; his brother, Dr. Grady Hendrix and his wife, Dr. Marilyn Hendrix, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; stepbrother, Wade Hunter and his wife, Doris, of Kershaw, S.C.; brother-in-law, Dr. Roy E. Beckham of Lancaster, S.C.; son, Mark and his wife, Peggy, of Dallas, Texas; son, Scott and his wife, Jolie, of Charlottesville, Va.; grandson, Chris Hendrix of Cambridge, Mass.; grandson, Tim Hendrix of Pasadena, Calif.; granddaughter, Ivy Hendrix Berrey and her husband, John Berrey of Auburn, Ala.; and granddaughter, Charlotte Hendrix, who is a senior at Virginia Tech. Walt was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Emma Beckham of Lancaster, S.C.; and stepbrother Clarence Hunter, and stepsisters, Lelia Mae Bost, Margurite Neal, Sarah Troublefield, Betty Brasington, and Bobby Jean Boney. Walt had lifelong and deep connections to the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, and this was a bedrock of his Christian faith. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, Va. A memorial service and celebration of Walt's life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Waynesboro at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020.
Service information
Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church
301 South Wayne Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
301 South Wayne Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
