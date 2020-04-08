On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Dr. Oscar Heuberger, loving husband and father, passed away in Engelberg, Switzerland at the age of 95. Oscar was born on May 30, 1924 in Bern, Switzerland to Oskar and Dora, one of four children. He received his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Swiss Institute of Technology, and completed post-doctoral research at Imperial College London, England. Oscar served in the Swiss Army in World War II as a tank commander. He moved to the United States in 1954 to work for Nestle. His career as a chemical engineer and manager included 30 years at DuPont, where he managed synthetic fiber research laboratories in Waynesboro, Virginia and Wilmington, Delaware and other locations. Lycra (Spandex) was invented at his Waynesboro lab and Oscar was instrumental in taking it to market, changing lives for people and athletes worldwide. He and his wife Elizabeth (deceased) raised two sons, Peter and Mark. He married Edith Gadient in 2000 and retired in Scottsville, Virginia and then Engelberg, Switzerland. Oscar was an avid skier and tennis player, and a lover of history and the classics. He was fluent in four languages. He was a member and past president of the Waynesboro Rotary Club, member of the Waynesboro Bridge Club, and Senior Warden, Vestryman and choir member at St. John's Episcopal Church in Waynesboro. He was known for his intellect, humor, and story telling, and for striking up friendly conversations with all that he met. He was a goodwill ambassador to the world. His sons will remember him fondly as a role model and man of great character, and by his stories, which included fascinating historical details, as well as autobiographical events that were often remarkable, frequently amusing, and sometimes implausible. He is survived by his wife, Edith Gadient; his son, Peter Floyd Heuberger (Kathy Martin); and his son, Mark Oscar Heuberger (Pam). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rebekah and Alex Heuberger; their mother, Karen Heuberger; Edith's three children, Heinz, Anthony, and Stefanie and six grandchildren; nephews, Werner, Christof, Martin, and Ruedi; nieces, Elisabeth and Susanne; one step-granddaughter and three step-great grandchildren. Oscar was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; his sisters, Trudi and Erika; and his brother, Walter.
